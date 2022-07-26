KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,422 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

