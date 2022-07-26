Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $65.66 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.34.

Amazon.com stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

