LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 41,517 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 41,517 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

