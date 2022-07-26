Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Lowered to €74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($95.92) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($97.96) to €103.00 ($105.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Legrand Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Legrand Announces Dividend

Legrand Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.48%.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

