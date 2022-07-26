Leidos (LDOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY22 guidance at $6.10-$6.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leidos Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

