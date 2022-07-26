Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,492 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

