Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $43,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $8,324,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,226,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,366,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,426,200. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

