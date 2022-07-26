Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 215 ($2.59) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 202.75 ($2.44).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 139.20 ($1.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 908.75. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 127 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.17). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.16.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.65), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($423,808.67). In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.65), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($423,808.67). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($163,609.36).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

