Martin & Co. Inc. TN Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.73. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

