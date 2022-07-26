Martin & Co. Inc. TN Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Shares of UNP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average of $236.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

