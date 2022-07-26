Martin & Co. Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.47.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

