Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

