McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $20.89 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 127,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 52,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.95 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average is $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.