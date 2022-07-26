Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,989 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 87,219 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of EA opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

