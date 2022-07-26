Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 911 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,541,000 after buying an additional 213,950 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $267.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

