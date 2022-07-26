Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

