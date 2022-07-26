Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

