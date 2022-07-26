Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,975,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $133,223,000 after purchasing an additional 313,755 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 265,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

