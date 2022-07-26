Metis Global Partners LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.