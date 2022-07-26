Metis Global Partners LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

