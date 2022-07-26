Metis Global Partners LLC Has $512,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.42.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

