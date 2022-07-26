Metis Global Partners LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $586.12 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

