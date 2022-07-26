Metis Global Partners LLC Has $585,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,219 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

