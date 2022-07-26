Metis Global Partners LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.