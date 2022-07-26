Metis Global Partners LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Shares of DD stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

