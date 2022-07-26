Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,624 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,207.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

