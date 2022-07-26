Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $252.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

