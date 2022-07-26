Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,162 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,162 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 352,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 53,606 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

