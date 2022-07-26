Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

