Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.