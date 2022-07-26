Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $100,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

