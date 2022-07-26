Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 469,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,737,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 58,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.