Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

