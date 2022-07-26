Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,846 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $49,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

