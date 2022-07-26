Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 275 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.20).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

MONY opened at GBX 224 ($2.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.51. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 262.20 ($3.16).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

