MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Given New GBX 265 Price Target at UBS Group

MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 265 ($3.19) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNSKY. Liberum Capital raised shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a report on Friday.

MoneySuperMarket.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Friday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a twelve month low of 15.60 and a twelve month high of 15.60.

