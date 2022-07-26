Morgan Stanley Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.63.

IQV stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.93 and its 200 day moving average is $224.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

