Morgan Stanley Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $75.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

