Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hasbro by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hasbro by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

