Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average of $206.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

