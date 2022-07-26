Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Unilever by 54.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 638,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 224,289 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

