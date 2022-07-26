Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.31.

SBNY stock opened at $181.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.58.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

