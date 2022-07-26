Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Strs Ohio raised its position in Generac by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Generac by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Generac by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $238.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

