Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,089 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 208.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saia by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $211.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.40 and its 200-day moving average is $232.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Saia’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $290.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

