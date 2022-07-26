Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

