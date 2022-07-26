Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,128,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $160.18 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.40). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

