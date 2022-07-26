Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.