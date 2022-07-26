Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,863,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

