Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.89.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Recommended Stories

