Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBRV stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 357,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

